Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in CNX Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CNX Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CNX Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

