Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,216,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 472,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,902,000 after purchasing an additional 317,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $44.60 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

