Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,385 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Endava by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Endava by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.11.

Endava Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.19. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $231.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.56 million. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava



Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

