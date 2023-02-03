Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50,556 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,556 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 156.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 13.8 %

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,166. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

About BridgeBio Pharma



BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

