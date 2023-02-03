Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 54,584 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $66,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,485 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $66,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,791 shares of company stock worth $2,699,942. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.86. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

