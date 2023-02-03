Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,590 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVE were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVE in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in NVE by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the second quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 85.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

NVE Stock Performance

NVE stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $348.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95.

NVE Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVEC shares. StockNews.com raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NVE Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Featured Articles

