Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 4,078.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Xerox by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

