Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 306.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. Barclays lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $38.18 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

