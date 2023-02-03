Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Rambus by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rambus by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 90,365 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Rambus by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

RMBS opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,624 shares of company stock worth $4,568,173. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

