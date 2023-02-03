Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,006 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vishay Precision Group

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 381,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,309,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VPG opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

See Also

