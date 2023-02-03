Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Masimo by 19,378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after buying an additional 303,471 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $34,358,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Masimo by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 229,651 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of MASI opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $237.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

