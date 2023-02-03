Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,117 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $265,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

