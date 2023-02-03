Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,551 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 152,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.70 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Twin Disc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

