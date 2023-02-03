Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,913 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Argan in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Argan by 390.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $548.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter.

Argan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Argan Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

