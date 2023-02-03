Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 224,203 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 769,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 195,777 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARC opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.45. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insider Activity at ARC Document Solutions

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

