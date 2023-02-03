Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,463 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.97 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 29.43%. On average, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

