Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,023 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after buying an additional 132,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,703,000 after buying an additional 155,412 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,724,000 after buying an additional 405,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,871,000 after buying an additional 106,685 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 656,355 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $30.63 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

In related news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

