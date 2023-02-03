Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,181 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OBNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4,886.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

