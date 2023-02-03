Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 156.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Graham by 119.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Graham by 88.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graham

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $670.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $617.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $525.58 and a 1 year high of $674.51.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

Graham Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 21.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

