Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 88,333 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $38,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,741.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,137 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $130.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.70. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $270.92.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

