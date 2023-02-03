Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GMS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 129.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

GMS Price Performance

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $686,403 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

