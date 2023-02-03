Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.18

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 555654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIPS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Vipshop Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading

