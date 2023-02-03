Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,325,277.80 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 78,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $2,325,277.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,267,582 shares in the company, valued at $567,622,965.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,034,750.08.

On Thursday, January 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,854,923.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,318,881.28.

On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,500,041.46.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,074,665.60.

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $899,605.85.

On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,729,257.27.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $209,167.66.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $175,291.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.