Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visteon were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Visteon by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth $52,000.

VC stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.83. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $162.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.96.

In other Visteon news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visteon to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

