Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third Sells 128,642 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 128,642 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $1,198,943.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,685,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,666,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 75,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $677,250.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 50,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $451,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 50,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $461,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 55,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $498,300.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 100,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $915,000.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after buying an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 782,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 616,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

