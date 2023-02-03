Waddell & Associates LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,768.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $149.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

