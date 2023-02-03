Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Stock Price Down 46.8%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 46.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 131,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 99,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$9.76 million and a P/E ratio of -132.50.

About Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

