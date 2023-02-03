Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 953,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 336,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.73. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WASH. Compass Point downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

