Wells Fargo & Company Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $90.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.
Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CP stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.