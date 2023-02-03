Wells Fargo & Company Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $90.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

