Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,943,000 after buying an additional 600,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 263,296 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 986,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,272,000 after buying an additional 130,728 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Stories

