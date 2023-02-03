Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.05.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.