Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.05.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.