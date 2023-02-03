Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.40

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and traded as high as $31.45. Wilmar International shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 2,819 shares traded.

Wilmar International Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

