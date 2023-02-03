Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.40

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and traded as high as $31.45. Wilmar International shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 2,819 shares traded.
Wilmar International Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.
Wilmar International Company Profile
Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilmar International (WLMIY)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.