Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.47.

Workday Stock Up 3.1 %

Workday stock opened at $190.98 on Wednesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

