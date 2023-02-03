Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 350,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,163,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 238,031 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $2.49 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $408.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Insider Transactions at Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,726.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,197.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,798.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

