Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Randolph Altschuler Sells 20,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,207.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $858,600.00.

XMTR stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 832.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 993,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,504,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

