Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yext were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 80.0% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,479,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,973 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yext

In related news, Director Julie Richardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Richardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

YEXT stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $942.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.73%. The business had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

