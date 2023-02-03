Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.99

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 288249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,569 shares of company stock worth $350,154 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum China by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,085,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,980,000 after purchasing an additional 671,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,042,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

