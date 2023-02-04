11,044 Shares in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Worthington Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

