1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 235.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRCE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

1st Source Stock Up 2.0 %

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.94. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.