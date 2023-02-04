20,096 Shares in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA IXP opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $78.04.

