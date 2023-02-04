26,941 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $279,085.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $51.16 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.