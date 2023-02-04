41,024 Shares in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ennis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ennis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ennis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

