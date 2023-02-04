Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

About Acadia Healthcare

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $80.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.19.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

