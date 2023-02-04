Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.71. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 124,806 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACST shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Acasti Pharma Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $30.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.
Institutional Trading of Acasti Pharma
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.