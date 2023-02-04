Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.71. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 124,806 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACST shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $30.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

Institutional Trading of Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

