Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of AXDX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

