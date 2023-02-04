Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of AXDX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.74.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
Featured Stories
