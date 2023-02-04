Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.77

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $2.27. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 206,089 shares.

Acer Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $35.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. Equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acer Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

In other Acer Therapeutics news, CEO Chris Schelling bought 819,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $999,999.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,712,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,285.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.