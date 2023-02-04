ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 217.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,096 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,006,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 210,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

