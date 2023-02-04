Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 104,224 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,867.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,224 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

