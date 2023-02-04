Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $104.10, but opened at $89.97. Advanced Drainage Systems shares last traded at $91.89, with a volume of 51,520 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,081.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 137,956 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.36.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

